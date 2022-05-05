Election preview – Jennifer Mock: Try to bring a different perspective to Board

By HOLLI DEAL SAXON



Bulloch County Commission District 2B candidate Jennifer Campbell Mock said as a female attorney, she would add a different perspective if elected to the office.

Mock, a self-proclaimed conservative Republican, faces two other Republican challengers in the upcoming May 24 Primary Election: Toby Conner and Travis Chance. Early voting is underway. Commission Seat 2B is currently held by long-time Commissioner Walter Gibson, whose term expires at the end of the year.

Democratic challenger Jake Hallman, who is the sole Democratic candidate to qualify for the seat, will oppose whichever Republican candidate wins the Primary. Since there are three Republican candidates, a runoff June 2 is possible.

The 40-year-old Bulloch County native has been an attorney since 2007, having worked in Augusta and Savannah before returning to Statesboro to open the Mock Law Firm. She said her experience in law, as well as being a woman, “would offer a unique and positive input to the Board of Commissioners.”

The Bulloch County Commission currently consists of only men and has been traditionally dominated by men, she noted.

Offering a woman’s outlook as well as a knowledge of the law would give her a “better perspective and insight” to many decisions facing the county, she said. “As an attorney, I may have an understanding of legal challenges and pitfalls the county might encounter.”

A good governing body consists of “as many different perspectives as possible and I believe I would add relative value to the commission,” she said.

Mock said managing growth and development is a key issue for the county.

“I am a proponent of development, but also a supporter of landowners’ rights,” she said.

When it comes to zoning and other property transactions, she believes she would be an asset to the commission, being informed on “ways to mitigate (land sales and property dispute) issues through covenants, options contracts and rights of first refusal,” she said. “There are very few things that make someone madder than telling them what they can do with their property.” Decisions need to be made to balance the desires of developers and “what is best for the community.”

If elected, Mock said she would address the county’s retirement plan. She said a “number of people” have expressed dissatisfaction with the current plan, and she thinks the county should look at increasing benefits.

“A good retirement plan is a good idea for retention and recruitment, but we should also consider the cost to taxpayers. Any plan should be vetted very carefully, she said”

Mock and her husband Jared have three daughters, ages 16, 9 and 7. She is a past president of the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyers Division, a member of the Exchange Club of Statesboro and the Professional Women of Statesboro. In her spare time she enjoys being with her family, traveling, gardening and “being a news junkie.”

