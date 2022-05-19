Election 2022: County Commission District 2B

As the only Democratic candidate to qualify for the Bulloch County Commission District 2B seat, Jake Hallman won’t face an opponent until the November General Election. However, he said he is already on the campaign trail and is excited about the potential to be part of Bulloch County’s future.

“It is time for good people to step up and be a part of the process,” he said.

Hallman offered praise for current and past commissioners, but he said he believes more citizens should take an active interest in the county.

“Bulloch County is on the verge of another really big period of change,” he said. “New industries, new people – we have got to be ready for that. The world is changing very quickly and I want to help Bulloch County face these challenges.”

With an eye on preserving farmland, yet encouraging development, Hallman said “Bulloch County is big enough for everybody.”

As commissioner, he said he would take special interest in environmental development, and “make sure nobody gets left behind.

Economic development encompasses so much, he said. The availability of educational options in the county are a great asset and helps the county maintain a good workforce. He would like to see the county remain “a place that when (students) graduate, they want to stay here,” he said. “Bulloch County has a good work force, culture, and just plain good people. There is no reason we can’t have a massive economic boon.”

Not being from an agricultural background, Hallman said he has learned a great deal about the importance of agriculture in the county.

“Farming and agriculture are absolutely bonding in Bulloch County.”

As owner and founder of Stouthouse Media LLC, Hallman is producing “Where the Food Comes From,” an RFDTV series about how food gets from the farm to the table. In doing so, he has learned about the technology involved in modern farming.

“I have seen how important the high-tech training is,” he said. “Farming is not simple anymore.”

He believes the growth of the county and keeping up infrastructure and services will be the most pressing issues in the near future, and hopes to be a part of it, he said.

Hallman will face off with one of three Republicans vying for the seat – Travis Chance, Jennifer Campbell Mock and Toby Conner. The winning Republican candidate will be determined in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

In addition to operating Stouthouse Media, Hallman, 45, teaches an audio-visual course at Claxton High School. He also is a musician with local bands and enjoys video games. He and his wife Suzanne have two boys, ages 10 and 6.

Hallman said he lives near some of the Republican candidates and “get along really well.” All the candidates running seem to be on the same page in wanting to be a part of the county’s positive growth, he said.

The Commission 2B seat is to be vacated by long-time Commissioner Walter Gibson, who chose not qualify to run again.

“Gibson is leaving some pretty big shoes to fill. We are going to miss him and absolutely wish him the best,” Hallman said.