Election 2022: Board of Education, District 6

After 10 years as a Bulloch County Schools parent volunteer, including service as a PTO president and a band and sports booster, Mary E. Boyer wants to carry her knowledge and concerns into elected service as the Board of Education member from District 6.

Boyer is also an educator, having taught for seven years so far in First Baptist Church of Statesboro’s weekday preschool. As her top concerns for the county school system, she identified a continuing turnover of teachers and a need to encourage renewed parent involvement.

District 6 residents will decide the nonpartisan race between Boyer and incumbent BOE member Jimmy “Jay” Cook Jr. in early voting that concludes Friday and in Election Day voting Tuesday, May 24.

Boyer states that she has more than a decade of experience working with the school district and the community through the Parent Teacher Organization at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School and booster clubs at Statesboro High School, as well as in managing a Girl Scout troop, a Girl Scout service unit and a Cub Scout popcorn fundraising program.

“Working with these organizations has given me experience working with students, teachers, administrators, and parents,” she wrote. “I have served in various leadership roles and have a track record of working well with everyone.”

Previously the Sallie Zetterower PTO’s president for four years, she is currently its board secretary. Her volunteer work with the Blue Devils Marching Band Boosters of Statesboro High School involves helping with concessions, and she also manages concessions for Statesboro High’s soccer program.

Boyer is slated to become president of the SHS cross-country team’s booster club this fall.

All BOE candidates were sent lists of questions, identical for challengers and differing for incumbents only in that they were asked why they want to continue their service and for board accomplishments they wished to highlight.

Herald: What are your biggest concerns for the Bulloch County Schools, their students (and parents), teachers and staff?

Boyer: “My biggest concern with Bulloch County Schools is our continued loss of teachers. We also need to motivate our students and parents. As a parent and

concerned citizen, I would like for us to have more transparency between district, school and parents. We have a lot of potential in our schools that is not being appreciated.”

Herald: What changes or improvements would you like to see made in the schools? What would you like to see continued?

Boyer: “To see our schools meeting their goals. As a community, I wish we would get away from labeling certain schools as bad. We need to understand schools serve the entire county. We need more parent engagement. Schools need to have and encourage parents to come back into the building.”

Herald: How would you balance the interests of taxpayers with the needs of students and school employees?

Boyer: “As a BOE member, I want to be a good steward of the district's resources, while also providing the best education our students deserve.”

Biographical sketch

Boyer relocated to BOE District 6 – which encompasses neighborhoods in southeastern Statesboro and just south of town – in July 2012 with her husband, Ty Boyer, and three children, now ages 10, 13 and 16. So at this point, she is the mother of one child in elementary school, one in middle school and one in high school.

Having grown up in Goodyear, Arizona, and graduated from Agua Fria Union High School in 1996, Boyer attained both a bachelor’s degree in history and another in anthropology from Arizona State University in 2000.

She currently serves as troop leader of her oldest daughter’s Girl Scout troop, which is now in its 11th year, and is in her ninth year as a service unit manager for the Statesboro area’s Girl Scout troop leadership. She also volunteers with the Statesboro Cub Scout troop, serving on its leadership committee and as “Popcorn Kernel,” or chair of the annual fundraising popcorn sale.

In First Baptist’s preschool program, she is currently lead teacher of the prekindergarten class.

In a statement included with her biography, Boyer said she would strive “to be a listening ear and an advocate to the needs of students, parents, teachers, and schools.” She would attend district and school events, ask questions “for a better understanding of district policies and spending” and also provide feedback in the community, she said.

Boyer hopes to “help better the district in education, extracurricular activities and morale,” she wrote.