Elaine Lucas named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Elaine Lucas, CNA on the Telemetry Unit, its Employee of the Month for December.

Lucas began her career in health care at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2012.

“Mrs. Elaine is very sweet to her coworkers and patients. She always makes my job easier as a nurse by being the first to answer any call lights, keeping patients clean and comfortable, and catering to her patients' needs. She is always one step ahead of me.

"I don't ever have to ask her to help, because she has already taken care of whatever is needed. My patients have told me that Elaine gives the best baths and that they look forward to having her care for them. Elaine has been at EGRMC for many years and is a great asset to our team on the Telemetry Unit."

"We congratulate Elaine on being awarded Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"Her strong work ethic, willingness to support her team, and compassionate caregiving skills are definitely worthy of such a wonderful award.



