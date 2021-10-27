EGRMC welcomes Dr. Tyler Cowart as new surgeon

East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates and Cedar Surgical Associates welcome Tyler Cowart, M.D., as a general and colorectal surgeon.

Dr. Cowart is a board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Surgery and is a new member of the medical staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He joined the medical group and hospital in late August.

Dr. Cowart earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, Georgia. He completed a residency in general surgery at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, and went on to complete a Fellowship in colorectal surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Florida.

He is fellowship trained in the management of cancer of the colon, rectum and anus. Dr. Cowart is also trained in the surgical management of diverticular disease, inflammatory bowel disease, complex anorectal disease, endoscopic interventions and pelvic floor disorders.

He is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Wilderness Medical Society, and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery.

In addition to colorectal surgery, Dr. Cowart is board certified in general surgery and performs many operations involving the upper and lower GI system, gallbladder, appendix, hernia, skin and soft tissues and a variety of other procedures.

Dr. Cowart and his wife have two children, ages 8 and 6, and they reside in Brooklet. Born and raised in southeast Georgia, he said he is very happy to plant his roots in Bulloch County.

Besides enjoying time with his family, Dr. Cowart plays the guitar, banjo and dulcimer, and is an avid outdoorsman – backpacking, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing and boating.

Dr. Cowart is currently accepting new patients at Cedar Surgical Associates, located at 1497 Fair Road, Suite 200, in Statesboro.



