EGRMC now a Level II Cardiac Care Center

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that East Georgia Regional Medical Center has been designated as a Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center by the department’s Office of EMS and Trauma.

East Georgia Regional becomes only the second Level II Cardiac Care Center in south Georgia, with the other located in Brunswick. Piedmont Augusta Hospital is the nearest Level I Cardiac Care Center.

“The department commends East Georgia Regional Medical Center and (its) staff for the commitment to excellence in emergency cardiac care that is being provided at (the) facility,” said Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H.

Health care organizations seeking designation by the Georgia DPH as an Emergency Cardiac Care Center undergo a thorough evaluation process. Once the process is complete, the Georgia DPH uses a three-level designation system to rank the capabilities of each facility:

Level I hospitals perform open heart surgery and interventional cardiac catheterizations.

Level II hospitals perform interventional cardiac catheterizations.

Level III hospitals stabilize patients until they are transported to a Level 1 or Level 2 center.

East Georgia Regional is now one of 14 Level II Cardiac Care Centers in Georgia.

“Receiving the (Level II) designation is such an extraordinary accomplishment for our team,” said Tonya Eagle, EGRMC director of Cardiovascular Services. “But this achievement extends far beyond the walls of our hospital. (It) connects first responders, surrounding emergency departments and cardiologists throughout the region to ensure each patient receives the level of care they need.”

According to the Georgia DPH, the Office of Cardiac Care in 2017 was established as part of an effort to improve survival rates in the state for both cardiac arrests and heart attacks. “A Level II Center, gives (the community) peace of mind knowing that if they go to (East Georgia Regional), they’ll receive the correct treatment.”

“Receiving ECCC designation speaks volumes about the level of cardiac care EGRMC provides,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO for East Georgia Regional. “Our continued dedication to excellent heart and vascular care – both routine and in emergency situations – is saving lives throughout our community and beyond.”