EGRMC names Dr. Alan Scott chief medical officer

East Georgia Regional Medical Center named C. Alan Scott, MD as chief medical officer, the hospital announced in a release Monday.

Dr. Scott officially assumed the new role Jan. 11. He is responsible for leading the hospital’s clinical strategy, ensuring the highest standard of patient safety and quality care and serving as the primary liaison between the administration and the medical staff.

"I’m honored by the confidence the leadership of East Georgia Regional Medical Center has placed in me, and am excited to continue my career at East Georgia,” Dr. Scott said. “Our hospital has an excellent reputation for outstanding care and service to southeast Georgia. I look forward to collaborating with all our partners to further strengthen our commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring that every patient receives exceptional care.

“I am committed to fulfilling our motto: ‘Every patient, every time, always.’”

Dr. Scott brings many years of experience in clinical practice, with board certification in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.

He has held multiple medical leadership and healthcare administration roles previously in his career and, most recently, Dr. Scott served as director of Medical Affairs at EGRMC.

A 1984 graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, he completed his residency at the University of Tennessee-Memphis, Le Bonheur and St. Jude’s Children’s hospitals before starting the private practice of medicine and pediatrics.

Dr. Scott has multi-years of clinical experience as a primary care physician, hospitalist and emergency department physician. According to the release, he began transitioning into physician administration at EGRMC in roles as director of Emergency Services, chief of staff, Board of Trustees vice chairman, as well as physician champion for the hospital’s accredited specialty stroke and chest pain centers.

Also, as an actor – C. Alan Scott – he has also been featured in several episodes of the popular TV series “Untold Stories of the ER.”

“East Georgia Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Scott to our leadership team as chief medical officer,” said hospital CEO Stephen Pennington. “The chief medical officer role is a critical leadership position, and Dr. Scott brings extensive clinical and leadership experience along with the trust and respect of the regional medical community. His expertise and collaborative approach will support our continued focus on quality, safety and exceptional patient care across southeast Georgia.”



