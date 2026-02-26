EGRMC introduces newest treatment for relief from an enlarged prostate

Men suffering the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), now have access to a new treatment option at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The latest generation of robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet technology, with real-time ultrasound guidance, allows a surgeon to precisely remove only the prostate tissue restricting the urethra in order to relieve symptoms – accuracy that helps to avoid unsettling side effects.

“BPH is a widespread condition that compromises quality of life for countless men over age 50,” said Thomas Sorbera, M.D., a urologist with East Georgia Urology. “With treatment, men can reclaim their lifestyles and find relief from symptoms while preserving sexual function and continence – outcomes that have proven elusive with traditional surgical modalities.”

BPH makes it difficult to urinate and fully empty the bladder. Symptoms include the need to urinate immediately or urgently, urinating more often than normal, and urinating frequently at night. Without treatment, BPH can lead to repeated infections, permanent bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and acute inability to urinate.

“Unfortunately, many men avoid treatment if surgery is recommended, due to concerns about the potential side effects of erectile and ejaculatory dysfunction, incontinence, or long recoveries, this technology allows us to target problematic tissue while better safeguarding critical anatomy, which supports better clinical outcomes,” Dr. Sorbera said.

With this minimally invasive procedure, the prostate is reached through the urethra. Patients are under anesthesia during surgery, which takes about an hour and they typically stay overnight.

“The addition of this service positions East Georgia Regional Medical Center as a leader in urological care, offering patients an effective alternative to traditional BPH surgery,” hospital CEO Stephen Pennington said. “This option allows patients to remain in the community for advanced services, supporting our mission to serve the local population with high-quality care.”

To learn more, go to: https://www.eastgeorgiamedsurgassociates.com/urology-care



