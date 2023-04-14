EGRMC honors medical staff on Doctors' Day

In recognition of National Doctors’ Day, East Georgia Regional Medical Center recognized the dedication of the medical staff.

“On Doctors’ Day, and every day, we are grateful to work with our dedicated and skilled providers. We recognize their tireless efforts to give safe, quality and compassionate care to every patient, every time, always,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO.

According to a release from the hospital, EGRMC chose to honor the medical staff on Doctors’ Day by making donations to community organizations, chosen by the providers, in lieu of gifts. This year’s recipients were Fostering Bulloch, Bulloch County Boys & Girls Club, Christian Social Ministries, Hearts and Hands Clinic and Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Photo Courtesy East Georgia Regional Medical Center Pictured, left to right, are Kara Holland, Hearts & Hands Clinic; Beth Simmons, EGRMC CQO; Tinker Lanier, Ogeechee Area Hospice; and Dr. Alan Scott, EGRMC Chief of Medicine.



The first United States Doctors’ Day observance was March 28, 1933, in Winder, Ga. The observance included the mailing of cards to the physicians and their wives, flowers placed on graves of doctors.

On May 10, 1934, the resolution was adopted at the annual state meeting in Augusta,. The resolution was introduced to the Women's Alliance of the Southern Medical Association at its 29th annual meeting held in St. Louis, Missouri, November 19–22, 1935, by the Alliance president, Mrs. J. Bonar White.

Photo Courtesy East Georgia Regional Medical Center Pictured, left to right, are Dr. John Martin, David Scott, COO; Stephen Karimi NP; and Dr. John Allen.



Since then, Doctors' Day has become an integral part of and synonymous with, the Southern Medical Association Alliance.

The United States Senate and House of Representatives passed S.J. RES. #366 during the 101st Congress, which President George H.W. Bush signed on October 30, 1990 (creating Public Law 101-473), designating Doctors' Day as a national holiday to be celebrated on March 30.