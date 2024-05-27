Eggs Up Grill opening Tuesday in Publix shopping center

Franchise partners Ashley and Nate Pennington will open their Eggs Up Grill restaurant Tuesday morning and the first 20 diners will receive a bonus – a free breakfast once a month for the next year.

The grill is located in the Eagles Corner Shopping Center, across from Publix.

Members of the Georgia Southern football team will be on hand to greet guests and sign autographs and the Pennington’s will donate a percentage of the opening day sales to family friend Allison Cole, who has cancer. Donations will be accepted at the restaurant all week.

The Pennington’s are both Georgia Southern graduates and Nate Pennington currently is principal of Langston Chapel Elementary, while Ashley worked for 10 years as a special education instructor for 10 years in the Bulloch County School District.

Nate will continue in his tole at Langston Chapel, while Ashley will operate the restaurant.

Ashley Pennington said she came across Eggs Up Grill and inquired about becoming a franchisee, knowing that it was just what Statesboro needed.

“When you walk into Eggs Up Grill, it feels like a local spot – very inviting and welcoming - and it’s something that Statesboro doesn’t currently have,” she said. “When we found Eggs Up Grill, God opened the door for this to be my new career and l am very excited to serve our neighbors in a place where they can become regulars and enjoy the same type of food that you would cook in your own kitchen.”

Eggs Up Grill serves its full menu 6 a.m.-2 p.m., seven days a week. According to a release from Eggs Up Grill, signature menu items include the founder’s recipe corned beef hash with potatoes, onions and special spices, as well as omelets, grilled blueberry muffins, classic breakfast dishes, croissant-style donuts and lunch selections, including burgers, melts, salads and more.

The Eggs Up Grill franchise started in Pawlwy’s Island, S.C., and now has more than 75 locations across the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Mississippi, with more on the way.

The restaurant is currently hiring. Anyone interested may apply at Eggsupgrill.com