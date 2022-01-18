East Georgia State names interim director for Boro campus

Noah Kamsler was named recently the interim director of East Georgia State College in Statesboro.

Kamsler began his career with East Georgia State in 2015 as an admissions recruiter at the Swainsboro location before moving to the Statesboro location where he served as an institutional services coordinator and assistant director of Student Affairs.

A native of Ann Arbor, MI, Kamsler holds a master’s degree in sport management from Georgia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media communication with an emphasis in strategic communication from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

"Noah is hard working, student centered and committed to our college mission," said Nick Kelch, associate vice president for External Campuses. “His past experiences and roles with the college have prepared him to take on this responsibility.”

Kamsler participated in the EGSC Staff Leadership Development Program in 2020 and was named STAR Staff of the Year in 2018. He said he is passionate about serving the community and is a proud member of the Leadership Bulloch Class of 2022.

Kamsler lives in Statesboro with his son Braden and their dog Doug E. Fresh.