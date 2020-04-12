East Georgia State College named to top 3 most affordable colleges for nursing

East Georgia State College’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program was recently nationally ranked on the 2020 Most Affordable Colleges by OnlineU. This list highlights 25 schools, all of which offer affordable online bachelor's in nursing degrees. The rankings are based on a combination of manually researched tuition and accreditation. EGSC’s RN-BSN program costs on average around $2,850, giving EGSC the third place ranking on the list.

“We are so pleased to continue to be one of the highest ranked schools in the state of Georgia and in the nation for affordability for RN-BSN Bridge programs,” said Dr. Linda Upchurch, director of nursing at EGSC. “Our program was designed to meet the EGSC mission of providing nursing education that is affordable and accessible. Not only are we affordable, but the quality of the education we provide is of the highest standards. Our faculty are doctorally-prepared and experts in the courses they teach. Most of our graduates pursue the BSN to fulfill a desire to advance their own education. Many go on to graduate school or move to a higher level of practice in their current jobs. No matter the reason, we are proud to meet the needs of our communities by increasing the numbers of BSN-prepared nurses in the healthcare workforce.”

EGSC’s RN-BSN Bridge program began in 2016 to create an educational pathway for associate degree nurses to earn an advanced credential. The program appeals to working nurses and recent associate degree in nursing graduates and is a targeted baccalaureate-level program that fills an immediate need in the area. The program consists of 120 credit hours and requires students to have an unrestricted license that allows them to practice in the state of Georgia. Students must meet all requirements and be accepted under regular admission status to EGSC with the RN-BSN program as their designated major.

To be accepted into the program, potential students must have graduated from an associate degree or diploma registered nurse program, have a minimum 2.5 GPA, a grade of C or higher in all pre-requisite courses, and must have completed all required core courses. Students may petition the nursing program director for special consideration if all core courses are not completed.

Students are admitted into the RN-BSN Bridge program based on competitive selection and space availability.

“East Georgia State College takes seriously its mission to provide bachelor’s degree programs targeted to unique needs of the region we serve,” said Dr. Bob Boehmer, president of East Georgia State College. “As a rural region, high quality health care is a critical need. We are proud that our graduates are nurses working to meet those needs while they are pursuing their degree and after they earn that degree. Also, we believe that our partnerships with Southeastern Technical College and Oconee Fall Line Technical College greatly strengthen our nursing program. Students may earn their associates degree in nursing at one of these outstanding institutions and transfer seamlessly to East Georgia State College, all while continuing to provide health care each day to patients in our region.”

In EGSC’s RN-BSN Bridge program, students enjoy a streamlined admission process, convenient online courses, state-of-the-art curriculum delivery, convenient and flexible class scheduling designed for working nurses, highly-qualified and accessible faculty, a student-centered learning environment, and strong academic support.

The program gives students a professional advantage with minimal disruption to their hectic work schedules and busy lifestyles, allowing them to remain employed while learning the valuable skills necessary to pursue a higher level of nursing practice.

Upon graduation, EGSC’s RN-BSN Bridge program students will have greater job security, earn more money, and be better qualified to meet the demands of today’s dynamic healthcare environment — without breaking the bank in the process.

For more information on EGSC's RN-BSN Bridge program, visit www.ega.edu/nursing.



