East Georgia State College announces Dean's Honor, Merit lists for fall semester

The following students have been named to East Georgia State College’s fall semester 2021 Dean’s Honor and Dean’s Merit Lists. To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 15 or more hours of course work. Students named to the Dean’s Merit List must have a semester average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 but less than 15 semester hours of course work.

Students from Bulloch County named to the Dean's Honor List were Alexandria M. Rogers, Clayton D. Thigpen, Dorsedious S. Thomas, McKenzie A Wilkerson and Danielle A. Young. From Candler County was Sandra Scott, and from Emanuel County were Adrianna Braswell, George Donaldson, Zera Edenfield, Madison Grimm, Imani Harmon, Jadah Harrison, Jaylee Justice, Tyler Kelly, Maggie McBride, Kolbie Motes, Megan Ray, Rachel Shaw and Elisha Youmans.

From Evans County was Hailey Kinlaw, along with Adam Harvey from Tattnall County.

Making the Dean's Merit List from Bulloch County were Liam Boyd, Herbert Deloach, Stacy Dunnum, David Edwards, Karen German, Hilarie Jackson, Christian Lucas, Thaddeus Mackintosh, Zachary Mayo, Abigail Mock, Diosymar E. Morales-Amador, Jordan Morris, MacKenzie Peterson, Carissa Walden, Adam Wentz and Nakisha Williams.

From Candler County was Makahyla Meade, Carlie Myers and Brandi Sanders.

Also from Emanuel County were Kaci Aldrich, Emily Bailey, Kadin Harper, Monique Johnson, Cassidy Meeks, Madison Mills, Heidi Puckett, Alexis Ray, Margaret Singletary, Michael Vautier, Karson Walraven and Bethany Way.

Austin Hendrix from Evans County, and Juillian Lindsey, Leighanna Smith and Grant Yarber, all from Screven County, also made the list, along with Braylen Hall, Jaycee Hinson, Sarah Melton, Hannah Sapp and Hunter Stanfield, all of Tattnall County.



