East Georgia recognizes top students at 'Honors Night'

East Georgia State College recently hosted their Annual Honors Night Ceremony in the Luck F. Gambrell Building Auditorium. Faculty, staff, students, and their families were invited to attend the celebration and recognize the work of East Georgia students.

College President Dr. David Schecter welcomed the award winners and their families to campus followed by Dr. Catherine Whelan, provost and vice president for Academic and Student Affairs, who began recognizing students.

The first student recognized was Paul Warren, who was awarded the University System of Georgia Outstanding Scholar Award.

The Emily Pestana-Mason Memorial Poetry Contest was held again this year. Sydney Guy received first place, Micha Boney received second place and Madison Tucker was awarded third place.

Two awards were given out for the bachelor’s degree program areas. The George Marvin Baker Award for Excellence in Biological Science was awarded to Heidi Puckett. Leonard Zahare received the Fire and Emergency Services Administration Award.

In the associate degree subject area there were multiple awards presented.

Dormeshia Elam received the Art Subject Area Award. Michael Vautier received the Biology Subject Award. The Business Administration Award went to Paul Warren. Landon Goodman received the Chemistry Award. Hannah Pease received the Criminal Justice Award. The Elementary Education Award was presented to Landry Thompson.

Sydney Guy received the English Award, and Joshua Carey received the Fire and Emergency Services Administration Award. Gabriel Majors was presented with the History Award, and Lawson Mercer received the Mathematics Award. The Nursing Transfer Pathway in General Studies Award went to Arthur Neubauer. Jolene Velazquez was awarded the Sociology Award, and Heidi Puckett received the Physics Award. The Psychology Award went to Zuriyah Davis.

Athletic Director Theo Howard presented the Student Athletics Awards as follows: Baseball to Robert Lane and Tanner Elizondo; Women’s Basketball to Zuriyah Davis; Softball to Alyssa Barbrick; and Men’s Basketball to DeAngelo Hines. Dr. David Schecter, president of East Georgia State College, presented Women’s Basketball Athletics Award to Zuriyah Davis, center, along with Athletic Director Theo Howard.

The Leadership and Service in Campus Activities Awards were presented to students who are involved on campus and have a passion for serving others.

La'Frekdrick Gilchrist was awarded the African American Male Initiative (AAMI) Award and the African American Union (AAU) Award.

The Baptist Collegiate Ministries chose Rachel Shaw as their recipient.

Miriam Marlin received the Bobcat Spirit and Cheer Club Award.

The Book Club Award was presented to Michael Vautier.

Sydney Guy received the Chess Club Award, and Brian Priester received the Circle K Club Award.

Hannah Pease received the Criminal Justice Club Award.

The EGSC Ambassador Program chose Nakiya Gilmore as their recipient.

Shamari Johnson and William Huffman were both chosen for the Hoopee Bird Award.

The Performing Arts Group awarded Sydney Guy their award.

The Student Government Association selected La'Fredrick Gilchrist to receive their award, and the Unity EGSC Women's Club Award was presented to Jacque Copeland. Dr. David Schecter, president of East Georgia State College, presented Leonard Zahare, center, with the Fire and Emergency Services Administration Award.

Dr. Whelan announced the names of the students on the Annual President’s List and Dean’s List. They were recognized on stage and received a certificate for their accomplishments. The following students were named on the President’s List:

Alyssa Barbrick, Regan Craven, Carleigh DeFee, Cierra Kinlaw, Matthew Landry Mead, Arthur Neubauer, Stacia Raley, Hailey Rozier, Rachel Shaw, Karlee Small and Landry Thompson.

The following students were named on the Dean’s List:

Joseph Amaya, Victor Manuel Avila Perez, Joshua Black, Micahlan Boney, Logan Brazell, Christina Castro, Lateisha Clobert, Jacob Courtney, Bailey Davis, Zuriyah Davis, Bernard Ellis, Connor Flores, Carly Forrester, Diamond Gaffney, La’Fredrick Gilchrist, Landon Goodman, Tasha Gravel, Madison Grimm, Adam Harvey, DeAngelo Hines, Jessica Jennings and Sharonda Johnson.

Also, Jett Justice, Etta Key, Amore’ King, Matthew Lanza, Brandon Laughlin, Colton Lopez, Gabriel Majors, Destiny McNeill, Makahyla Meade, Graci Nail, Aaron Penn, Jacob Phillips, James Poppell, Heidi Puckett, Cody Teagan, Audrey Rich, Karlee Small, Taylor Sommers, Anna Squires, Emily Megan Strange, Christal Thomas, Joshua Tillman, Magaly Vaquero-Perez, Michael Vautier, Justin Washington, Denise Wilkes, Nakisha Williams and Elisha Youmans.



