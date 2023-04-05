East Georgia names Fields director of Admissions

East Georgia State College recently appointed Jennifer Fields as director of Admissions at the college. According to a release from the college, Fields will lead the department and oversee recruitment and processing.



“I am so excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the admissions team,” Fields said. “The college has made such an important impact on my family, my career, and the community. EGSC offers an exceptional education for everyone at times and locations that are convenient for every learner, no matter the stage they are in their educational journey and at an amazing value. It is a blessing to be able to work at the college that changed my life and can offer educational opportunities to change others’ lives each day.”

Fields was born and raised in Swainsboro. After graduating from Swainsboro High School, she attended and graduated from East Georgia College before moving on to Georgia Southern University, where she majored in Information Systems.

After obtaining her business/IT degree, Fields began her career in admissions and recruitment working first as an admissions counselor at Georgia Southern University and then returning to where she began her education at East Georgia College. She has been in the Office of Admissions since 2006 where she has served as a processor, assistant director and, most recently, in the interim director role.

Throughout her tenure in the Admissions Office, Fields has helped to build key relationships with campus partners as well as external partners, according to the release.

Most recently she was involved with the college’s website redesign, the provost search committee, and implementing new recruitment tools. She was named STAR Staff of the Year in 2019.

For more information about East Georgia and the Office of Admissions, visit http://ega.edu/admissions.