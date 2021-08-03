East Georgia launches 'Bobcat to Eagle' program

In November 2018, East Georgia State College and Georgia Southern University announced that East Georgia would move its Statesboro campus into the Nessmith-Lane Continuing Education Building. Similarly, the functions of Continuing Education at Georgia Southern University would move to the East Georgia campus on Highway 301 South.

Last week, East Georgia announced the move to the Georgia Southern campus is scheduled to be complete by January 2022.

East Georgia State’s main campus is in Swainsboro but having the EGSC-Statesboro campus provides an easy transfer pathway to Georgia Southern, said Jessica Williamson, director of EGSC-Statesboro.

The two institutions recently launched the "Bobcat to Eagle" (B2E) program to help the partnership continue to grow, she said.

The program increases access and simplifies the process for progression to Georgia Southern for students who start out at East Georgia State-Statesboro.

“This is not a new concept as we have always had a partnership, but this recent collaboration, the Bobcat to Eagle Program (B2E), signifies our commitment to the students of this region," Williamson said. "We are continuously looking for ways to better assist students in reaching their educational goals. This program helps accomplish this by enhancing the existing partnership in various ways. Students will be eligible to enroll in the B2E program beginning fall 2021.”

“Georgia Southern is excited to continue and expand a longstanding partnership with East Georgia State College,” said Amy Smith, Georgia Southern associate vice president of enrollment management. “Both of our institutions have the same goal of serving the students in this region. The new B2E program puts a clear framework in place for students to easily transition from East Georgia to Georgia Southern.

"It's a win for everyone involved - especially our students.”

Williamson said EGSC continues to grow, and it has become the college of choice for many students for many reasons. Students who attend EGSC can either transfer to a larger institution, earn an associate or bachelor’s degree.