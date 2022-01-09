East Georgia Healthcare Center offering free COVID test kits to businesses

With locations in Statesboro, Sylvania, Claxton and several others in the area, East Georgia Healthcare Center has received thousands of QuickVue At-Home, over-the-counter, COVID-19 test kits that will be distributed free of charge to businesses and organizations in the area.

According to a release from East Georgia Healthcare, the test kit packs come with two in each package and are in the form of a nose swab test. The test kits are available by request only by completing the “COVID AT HOME TEST REQUEST” form on the website – eghc.org.

Any business or organization with less than 100 employees, as well as schools, may qualify to receive the free test kits. QuickVue Test Kits are available in both English and Spanish on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once approved, a business or organization will be notified by email or a phone call. The test kits may either be picked up at one of East Georgia Healthcare’s 12 locations around the area or delivery can be arranged.

The East Georgia Healthcare office in Statesboro is located at 1570 Brampton Ave., in the Market District.

“East Georgia Healthcare Center is excited to be able to help our community be proactive in our stance against the COVID virus by having at-home test kits available,” said Peyton Frye, practice manager for EGHC. “We are fortunate to have been selected as one of the few health care centers who will receive early shipments of these tests, provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of HHS.

“These test kits will provide peace of mind to the communities we serve as we all weather another peak in COVID cases.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that COVID-19 self-tests are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination, masking and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading the virus.

East Georgia Healthcare Center is a non-profit community-owned health center, governed by a local board of directors, majority of whom are active patients. East Georgia provide services in 13 counties in southeast Georgia and have been providing care since its start in 1994.

EGHC has locations in Statesboro, Sylvania, Claxton, Metter, Millen, Swainsboro, Baxley, Mount Vernon, Reidsville, Soperton, Vidalia and Wadley.

For more information on East Georgia Healthcare Center and the Free COVID At Home Test Kits, visit the website at https://eghc.org or visit their Facebook page.