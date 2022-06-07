East Georgia gets an 'A'

East Georgia Regional Medical Center received an “A” in ratings just released by the Leapfrog Group in its Hospital Safety Grade guide for spring 2022.

The grade recognizes the Statesboro hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error while at the medical center. Leapfrog releases grades twice yearly and the spring 2022 “A” for EGRMC was the second consecutive highest mark for the hospital, which also recorded an “A” from Leapfrog in fall 2021.

“This distinction reinforces our commitment to providing safe, quality, compassionate care,” said East Georgia Regional Medical Center CEO Stephen Pennington. “Our entire team consistently seeks ways to improve in service to our patients and the ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group comes from that focus.”

Leapfrog is an independent patient safety organization founded by employers. The group issues the rankings semi-annually, in fall and spring. It’s a widely watched rating system.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of East Georgia Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

Of the 87 hospitals rated by Leapfrog in Georgia, 19 received an “A,” 24 a “B,” 37 a “C,” and four a “D.” No hospitals in Georgia received an “F” grade, though three received a ‘Not Graded” notation..

Among other state hospitals in the Statesboro area that participated in the Leapfrog program, only Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro received an “A” along with East Georgia Regional. Receiving a “B” in the area was Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah and Candler Hospital in Savannah each received a “C.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

The scores are calculated by experts on patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national measures from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, and other supplemental data sources. The letter grade, summarizing 28 measures, reflects a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

The Leapfrog goal is to encourage consumers to consider safety when selecting a hospital. The group also says it believes the grade will foster strong market incentives for hospitals to make safety a priority.

To see East Georgia Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.



