Early voting continues Saturday, May 14, and for one more week

With the statewide pace of early voting already setting records, Georgia voters have another week of opportunity to vote early in-person, including this Saturday, May 14, but not the following Saturday, before the party primaries and nonpartisan general election conclude with the Tuesday, May 24 traditional Election Day.

The Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration area of the County Annex at 113 N. Main St., Statesboro, will be open for voting 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

The annex will also continue to host early voting 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, May 20, and will be joined by a second site, the Honey Bowen Building at 1 Max Lockwood Drive, for early voting at both locations Monday through Friday, May 16-20. But Friday, May 20 is the final day for in-person advanced voting.

Meanwhile, this Friday, May 13, is the last day to request that a paper absentee ballot be mailed to you. But after voters receive an absentee ballot and complete it, they can return it to the local elections office during its office hours all next week and until 7 p.m. on Election Day, May 24. On Election Day, Bulloch County’s 16 traditional voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for voters who haven’t already voted to do so.

Record early voting

Capitol Beat News Service reports that early voting statewide is breaking records, defying the historical trend of lower turnouts in non-presidential election years.

Through Tuesday, 254,556 Georgians had taken advantage of the early voting period that began May 2 to cast their primary ballots, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Wednesday. The vast majority – 234,893 – voted in person, while the rest submitted absentee ballots.

Early voting is running 239% ahead of the same point in the early voting period leading up to the 2018 primaries and 160% above the same point prior to the 2020 primaries, Capitol Beat News Service reported.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” Raffensperger said. “As secretary of state, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections.”

He supported election law changes the Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted last year that replaced the signature-match verification process for absentee ballots with an ID requirement and restricted the location of ballot drop boxes.

Through Tuesday, 146,425 voters had cast Republican primary ballots, compared to 106,188 cast by Democrats.