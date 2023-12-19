Eagles fall in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. — Despite the loss of its starting quarterback and both starting running backs to the transfer portal, Ohio University took advantage of five Georgia Southern turnovers and beat the Eagles, 41-21, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16.



With the loss, Georgia Southern finished the 2023 season on a five-game losing streak and ended 6-7 for the second consecutive season.

Ohio held Georgia Southern to 35 yards of offense in the first half, and after GS quarterback Davis Brin threw his third interception of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter, Ohio's Rickey Hunt scored the third of his five touchdowns on the day to put the Bobcats up 27-0.

"I feel like we needed to play better early in this football game," said Eagles coach Clay Helton. "You look at the turnovers early, that really got us behind the eight ball."