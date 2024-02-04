Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

One of the notable things I learned in culinary school from the lead pastry chef was how to create dishes that not only taste good, but evoke feelings and create experiences. These campfire cookies are reminiscent of a warm fire, roasting marshmallows and eating sticky s’mores, but without all the mess. During the cold winter months, even after the cookies have cooled, I find eating them warms me up simply because of the nostalgia.

I baked a batch of these cookies on one of Savannah’s coldest winter days recently, and took a dozen of them to some sweet neighbors as a thanks for helping me with a recent project. They were devoured, and as I told them, sharing is optional. With crushed graham crackers, toasted mini-marshmallows, and slightly melted chocolate, this may be my new favorite cookie of all time.

Here’s a professional tip: Place graham crackers in a food processor and pulse them until they become fine crumbs. If you do not have a food processor, the next best thing is a freezer bag and a rolling pin.

These cookies are fun to bake with kids or to package festively and give to your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day.





Some Kinda Good Campfire Cookies

Makes approximately 3 dozen





• 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 tsp teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 sticks unsalted butter, at cool room temperature

• ¼ cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup light brown sugar

• 2 large eggs, at cool room temperature

• 2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 cup miniature chocolate chips

• 1 ½ cups mini marshmallows

• 2-3 milk chocolate candy bars, broken into pieces, such as Hershey’s





Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together your dry ingredients: flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment to beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla, then slowly beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Drop tablespoon sized balls onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing about 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake for 6 to 7 minutes, or until they have spread and are just beginning to set at the edges. Remove from the oven. Push 2 to 3 marshmallows and pieces of chocolate bar into each cookie. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown at the edges. Cool for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.



