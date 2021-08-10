Dr. Thomas Marshall joins Southern Family Dental

The team at Southern Family Dental Group announces the addition of Dr. Thomas Marshall, DMD to the practice.

Southern Family Dental Group is a family-focused dental office that has served the Statesboro and surrounding area since 1978. Some of the services offered by Southern Family include dental exams, cleanings, fillings for all ages, teeth whitening, veneers, Invisalign clear aligners, dental implants, crowns, dentures, extractions, root canals and gum disease treatment.

"After being away from the place that I call home for several years, I am very excited to join Southern Family Dental Group,” Dr. Marshall said. “To be able to serve the Statesboro community is definitely a high point in my career. The practice has always provided quality care to their patients, and I am very eager to get started.”

“We are very thrilled to have Dr. Marshall join our practice,” said Dr. Jarrett Walden. “His years of experience, local ties, and well-rounded background will be a huge asset to our practice.”

Born in Gainesville, Fla., Dr. Marshall moved to Statesboro when he was 5. He remained in Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 2005.

“I've always had an interest in prosthodontics, specifically partials and dentures,” he said.

In pursuit of his passion, Dr. Marshall attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Later, he was accepted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, where he graduated in 2013 as a Doctor of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Marshall holds licenses in both Georgia and South Carolina and has been practicing dentistry for eight years now, with the last two years at a practice in Myrtle Beach, SC.

He enjoys hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time with friends and his wife, Marissa, who is a Statesboro native.



