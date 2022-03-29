Dr. Sreevalli Dega named to EGRMC Board of Trustees

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced recently the appointment of Dr. Sreevalli Dega to the hospital’s Board of Trustees.

“We believe this addition to our Board offers perspective, expertise, energy and a stronger voice for our community as we continue to grow and strengthen our hospital,” said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “We are very fortunate to have Dr. Dega join our hospital board.”

Dega founded Statesboro Urgent Care in 2020 with her husband, Dr. Ian Munger, who is also a full time emergency medicine physician at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Dr. Dega is board certified in family medicine with special training in Urgent Care Medicine, DOT physical training, workman’s compensation claims, and drug screening. She graduated from the Kakatiya Medical College in India. She completed a family medicine residency at MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Dr. Dega is very active in the community. She is a graduate of Leadership Bulloch as well as a member of Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro and Statesboro Service League. She and Dr. Munger have two daughters in elementary school.

Dr. Dega joins the current board of trustee members: R. Kenny Stone, retired attorney; Darron Burnette, Division CEO, Synovus Bank; Chap Cromley, co-owner Nellwood Farms; James Suchvosky, Crider Poultry; Georgia Senator William "Billy" Hickman, partner-Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, LLP; Lori Durden, president, Ogeechee Technical College; Dr. Kyle Marrero, president, Georgia Southern University; Phillip Tremble, human resource director, Bulloch County Board of Education; Dr. Tony James, anesthesiologist; Dr. Alan Scott, emergency medicine; Dr. Ruthie Crider, emergency medicine; Dr. Brian Walton, general/thoracic surgeon; Dr. Anna Benson, pediatrician; Dr. Scott Bohlke, family medicine; Dr. Glen Dasher, family medicine; and Stephen Pennington, CEO, East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



