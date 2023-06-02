Downtown Statesboro dances to The Tams

The Tams kicked off the Statesboro Downtown Live summer concert series Thursday with a packed downtown partying with the latest incarnation of the soul group from Atlanta, which started producing hits in the early 1960s.

A beautiful late spring evening allowed folks to enjoy the musical entertainment along with food trucks and other vendors.

The next Downtown Live concert is set for Thursday, June 29 when the Grapevine Band brings their interactive show that pays homage to the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The Swingin’ Medallions will take the stage July 6 with their signature high-energy beach music style.

The 2023 Downtown Live series concludes July 20 with Liquid Pleasure, who cover of modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

Li'l Red, right, points to his fans in the front row as The Tams kicked off the Statesboro Downtown Live summer concert series Thursday. A packed downtown partied with the latest incarnation of the soul group from Atlanta, which started producing hits in the early 1960s. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





