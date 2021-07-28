Downtown pep rally set for Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will kick off the 2021-22 season of First Friday's with the Downtown Pep Rally on Aug. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. The event will showcase high school marching bands, football teams and cheerleading squads from Bulloch Academy, Portal High, Southeast Bulloch High and Statesboro High.

Rahn Hutcheson, executive director of the Averitt Center for the Arts, will introduce each of the teams as they take the stage on the Courthouse steps.

Hutcheson will interview the coaches and some of the key players to discuss their teams’ upcoming seasons. This year’s pep rally schedule of appearance is as follows: 5:30 p.m. – Bulloch Academy; 6 p.m. – Portal; 6:30 p.m. – Georgia Southern University Athletics, 7 p.m. – Southeast Bulloch and 7:30 p.m. – Statesboro.

Statesboro Natural Gas is the main sponsor for the Downtown Pep Rally. They will provide hot dogs and refreshments for the attending players, coaches and cheerleaders. Also, there will be local vendors on Siebald St., selling food and products to parents and other community members.

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority also recognizes the additional sponsors for 2021-2022: CORE Credit Union, Georgia Power, Colony Bank, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Coca-Cola, Statesboro Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Tormenta FC, Colony Bank, Cinnaholic and McKeithen’s True Value .

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or email mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.