‘Downtown Live’ will begin June 1

The city of Statesboro is setting the stage for its first-ever “Downtown Live” summer concert series.

Downtown Live will run from June through July with two concerts per month taking place on select Thursday nights at 6 p.m. The free concerts will be held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

Downtown Live starts the music on Thursday, June 1 with The Tams, an Atlanta-based group that has entertained audiences for more than 50 years. Known for their 60s and 70s hits including “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” and “What Kind of Fool,” the Tams bring a blend of beach music and smooth soul that appeals to people of all ages.

The Grapevine Band will join the Downtown Live series on June 29 with an interactive show that pays homage to the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Founded in Macon in 1987, the 10-member group features a horn section that brings soul to their Motown, funk and classic rock covers.

The Swingin’ Medallions will take the stage on July 6 with their signature high-energy beach music style. A southern tradition since 1962, the band was made famous by their hit single “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” in 1966 and has been rocking and shagging ever since, adding some new members along the way.

Downtown Live will cap the 2023 series with Liquid Pleasure on July 20. Liquid Pleasure has played for more than five decades. With covers of modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your dancing shoes and lawn chair and enjoy the music in downtown Statesboro this summer. Admission to the concerts is free. Food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. on the day of the event with several downtown restaurants also within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.statesboroga.gov/downtownlive.

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the city of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions with the support of community partners including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.



