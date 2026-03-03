Downtown Live to return with six shows in 2026

The Downtown Live concert series is returning for a fourth season in 2026 with six shows scheduled on the East Main Street stage.

Like past years, the free concerts will be held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past three years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.





Downtown Live opens Thursday, April 9 with Liquid Pleasure returning for a fourth year in a row. With crowd-pleasing covers of modern groups like the Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes, there’s a song or two for everyone to enjoy.

On Apil 30, 70’s Kids will bring a 1970s throwback experience for their first appearance in the concert series. Featuring disco, yacht rock and hits from the era, the band recreates the sights and sounds of the '70s with performances that invite everyone to dance under the downtown lights.

The series continues May 14 with the Statesboro debut of Elizabeth as Taylor, a Taylor Swift tribute show packed with recognizable looks, hits and sing-along moments. The performance is staged to please fans of all ages.

On May 28, Y2K-Kids will take audiences back to the 2000s with a performance featuring pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B favorites from the decade. With crowd participation and nostalgia, the show is an early-2000s throwback party. The music may be familiar, but Y2K-Kids is joining the Downtown Live Concert Series lineup for the first time.

June will feature the final two concerts of the season. On June 11, The Tams return to Downtown Live for a fourth time, bringing their legendary blend of beach music and classic soul. From “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” to other favorites, The Tams bring generations together on the dance floor.

The series concludes June 25 with another Downtown Live Concert Series veteran, Papa Sol. Known for their mix of pop, soul, funk, reggae, beach music and rock & roll, Papa Sol delivers a performance with three lead vocalists, creating a rich, full sound that entertains audiences from start to finish.

Folks are invited to grab their dancing shoes and lawn chairs and join the fun in Downtown Statesboro this spring. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram “Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.”

The Downtown Live Statesboro Concert Series is presented by the City of Statesboro with support from community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.