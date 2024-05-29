Downtown Live returns Thursday

Following large turnouts for the first two events in the 2024 Downtown Live Concert Series, Liquid Pleasure will take to the stage Thursday for the third concert of the summer season.

Downtown Live runs through September with a total of eight concerts taking place on select

Thursday nights at 7 p.m. All concerts will be held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse and are free to the public.

On Thursday, Liquid Pleasure will entertain the crowds on the courthouse lawn with a mixture of music varying from modern artists like Outkast and The Black-Eyed Peas to classic sounds like the Eagles, Elvis and Otis Redding.

Downtown Live 2024 schedule: May 30 – Liquid Pleasure. June 13 – The Dukes of Country. June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.

Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development

Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.