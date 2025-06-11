Downtown Live concert series returns Thursday with 'We Got The Beat'

After the May 29 Downtown Live concert with Liquid Pleasure was postponed due to inclement weather, the series will return on Thursday — but instead of taking the East Main Street stage in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse, We Got The Beat will perform songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s inside the Averitt Center's Emma Kelly Theater. With inclement weather conditions in the forecast, city officials decided on Tuesday to move the concert indoors, which means seating is limited and will be first come, first served. The free concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.