‘Downtown Live’ bringing four summer concerts to Boro

The City of Statesboro is setting the stage for its first-ever “Downtown Live” summer concert series.



Downtown Live will run from June through July with two concerts per month taking place on select Thursday nights at 6 p.m. The free concerts will be held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse.

Downtown Live will kick off on Thursday, June 1 with The Tams, an Atlanta-based group that has entertained audiences for more than 50 years. Known for their 60s and 70s hits including “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy” and “What Kind of Fool,” the Tams bring a blend of beach music and smooth soul that appeals to people of all ages.

The Grapevine Band will join the Downtown Live series on June 29 with an interactive show that pays homage to the music of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Founded in Macon in 1987, the 10-member group features a horn section that brings soul to their Motown, funk and classic rock covers.

The Swingin’ Medallions will take the stage on July 6 with their signature high-energy beach music style. A southern tradition since 1962, the band was made famous by their hit single “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” in 1966 and has been rocking and shagging ever since, adding some new members along the way.

Downtown Live will cap the 2023 series with Liquid Pleasure on July 29. Liquid Pleasure has played for more than five decades. With covers of modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy.