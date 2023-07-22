Downtown Live 2023 closes first season with 'Liquid Pleasure'

The City of Statesboro’s “Downtown Live” closed its 2023 summer concert series with another large crowd enjoying an evening of live music despite the steamy temperatures.

Pam Brazil, front, enjoys an icy treat to cool down while taking in Liquid Pleasure with daughters Jasmine Jayla during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Like the first three concerts of the inaugural series, Thursday’s event drew people to the downtown stage set up on East Main St. for the music, food and good times.

Liquid Pleasure lead vocalist Charles White, left, takes a break from singing to enjoy the work of drummer Archie Logan during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A band for more than 50 years, Liquid Pleasure had folks dancing to the sounds of The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

Chad Beasley might as well jump as Liquid Pleasure plays a Van Halen favorite during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Brooks and Danielle Adams take a twirl on the street-turned-dance floor as Liquid Pleasure headlined the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Liquid Pleasure's Kenny Mann encourages husbands to gives their wives a twirl in front of the stage during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





