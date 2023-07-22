By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Downtown Live 2023 closes first season with 'Liquid Pleasure'
Music fans filled the streets and the Bulloch County Courthouse square despite the heat to enjoy Liquid Pleasure at Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The City of Statesboro’s “Downtown Live” closed its 2023 summer concert series with another large crowd enjoying an evening of live music despite the steamy temperatures. 

Pam Brazil, front, enjoys an icy treat to cool down while taking in Liquid Pleasure with daughters Jasmine Jayla during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Like the first three concerts of the inaugural series, Thursday’s event drew people to the downtown stage set up on East Main St. for the music, food and good times. 

Liquid Pleasure lead vocalist Charles White, left, takes a break from singing to enjoy the work of drummer Archie Logan during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

A band for more than 50 years, Liquid Pleasure had folks dancing to the sounds of The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes. 

Chad Beasley might as well jump as Liquid Pleasure plays a Van Halen favorite during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Brooks and Danielle Adams take a twirl on the street-turned-dance floor as Liquid Pleasure headlined the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Liquid Pleasure's Kenny Mann encourages husbands to gives their wives a twirl in front of the stage during the final Downtown Live of the 2023 summer season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Shirley Bostic enjoys the sounds of Liquid Pleasure. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

