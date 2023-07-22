Downtown Live 2023 closes first season with 'Liquid Pleasure'

The City of Statesboro’s “Downtown Live” closed its 2023 summer concert series with another large crowd enjoying an evening of live music despite the steamy temperatures.
Like the first three concerts of the inaugural series, Thursday’s event drew people to the downtown stage set up on East Main St. for the music, food and good times.
A band for more than 50 years, Liquid Pleasure had folks dancing to the sounds of The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.