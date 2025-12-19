DNR wildlife poster contest celebrates the ‘wild little ones’

Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 36th annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest.

According to a release from the Georgia DNR, the goal of the competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The initiative is sponsored by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the State Botanical Garden of Georgia and The Environmental Resources Network.

The 2025-2026 theme – “Welcome to the Wild World, Little Ones!” – highlights the various ways wildlife come into the world. Some are born and some hatch from eggs. The amount of parental care varies, too. In general, mammals and birds are devoted parents for many weeks, months or even years. On the other hand, most amphibians, fish, reptiles and invertebrates don’t care for their young at all.

But nature is full of exceptions. For example, the brown-headed cowbird lays its eggs in the nests of other bird species and flies away. Most reptiles lay eggs and leave, but American alligator mothers incubate their eggs and protect hatchlings from predators for a year or two.

As inspiration for their artwork, the DNR suggests students observe birds, insects and other wildlife in their backyard, schoolyard or local park.

The artwork must be based on this year’s theme and adhere to the contest rules. Participants will enter their drawings and paintings at the local level. Typically, that’s done through the student’s school, but it also can be through another group hosting the poster contest, such as a homeschool organization, after-school camp, Scout troop or library branch.

Top school-level entries proceed to the state contest at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen for four divisions: kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade, and fifth grade. The deadline for schools to submit digital photos of state-level entries is March 6, 2026.

The top 12 state-level winners’ artwork will be showcased on DNR Wildlife Resources Division and State Botanical Garden social media sites. Also, as a special perk, each state-level winner’s teacher and one parent will be eligible to receive a free DNR wildlife license plate, courtesy of TERN. For contest rules, awards, entry forms and other information, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/PosterContest.



