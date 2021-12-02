DNA evidence leads to arrest in 2015 Jenkins County murder

The GBI cites DNA evidence for a breakthrough that led to the arrest of a Millen woman in November on a murder charge for the death of a man in Millen more than six years ago.



Kenith Scott, 52, was found stabbed to death in his apartment on Old Waynesboro Road in Millen, which is the county seat of Jenkins County, on June 2, 2015. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Teresa Kim Mobley, 53, also of Millen, Nov. 17, 2021, charging her with a single count of murder.

“Evidence recovered at the scene was successfully processed by the GBI crime lab for DNA,” states a press release the GBI issued the day of the arrest.

The DNA profile from that evidence was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, “and a match was made to Mobley’s profile,” the GBI stated. Mobley had recently been sentenced to probation for a previous conviction, and as a result, her DNA profile was entered into the CODIS database.

“The relationship between Mobley and Scott is still under investigation,” stated the release, posted on the investigating agency’s media page over the name of Chris DeMarco, special agent in charge at the GBI’s Region 5, Statesboro, office.

With no bond after a first-appearance hearing, Mobley remains in the Jenkins County Jail awaiting further proceedings, a source there confirmed Wednesday.