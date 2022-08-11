‘Divisive concepts’ policy on BOE agenda

Bulloch County Board of Education members could vote to adopt three policies addressing Georgia’s new “Divisive Concepts” Law and related laws during the board’s 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, regular session.

The meeting, open for the public to attend, will be held in the boardroom at the William James Educational Complex, 150 Williams Road, Statesboro.

Policy IKBB, prescribing a “Divisive Concepts Complaint Resolution Process,” Policy IKBC, creating a “Material to Minors Complaint Resolution Process,” and Policy JRB, a new version of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” for review of instructional materials, were all formally “placed on the table” July 14. This was done by a unanimous vote, with no public comments from board members.

So all of these now appear as “old business” items on Thursday’s agenda, and the board can vote to adopt them as policies for the Bulloch County Schools.

They follow recommendations of the school system’s legal advisors, Superintendent Charles Wilson has said.

Although designed to comply with the requirement for a complaint policy in the new state law said to prohibit teaching of certain ideas about race and other “divisive concepts,” proposed Policy IKBB also states that “Nothing in this policy shall be construed or applied to: … Prohibit the discussion of divisive concepts, as part of a larger course of instruction, in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”

A similar clause allows “the use of curricula that addresses the topics of slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, or racial discrimination … in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”