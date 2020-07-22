District 4 forum set for Tuesday

Voters in Senate District 4 will get a chance to watch the two candidates looking to replace the late Sen. Jack Hill share their views on a variety of issues during a candidate forum Tuesday evening at the Averitt Center.

Dr. Scott Bohlke and Billy Hickman, CPA, will be on the Emma Kelly stage at 6:30 p.m. in the forum sponsored by the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and the Statesboro Herald. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no audience will be allowed inside the theater. However, the forum will be broadcast live on the Herald website — statesboroherald.com — and live on the Grice Connect Facebook page.

Bohlke and Hickman are on the Republican ballot to represent District 4 in the Georgia Senate for the 2021–22 term. Also, Bohlke and Hickman appear as candidates for the state Senate seat on the nonpartisan ballot, which is a runoff to fill the remainder of the term for Hill, who died in April.

“Since the candidates are not able to hold or attend large gatherings, we wanted to help offer a way for the public to hear a variety of their positions on issues that affect them directly,” said Skip Alford, president of the Chamber.

For the forum, Bohlke and Hickman will be given two minutes each to introduce themselves. They then will be asked about 10 questions directly related to issues that concern residents of Senate District 4 and the state of Georgia.

In addition to Bulloch County, Senate District 4 includes Evans, Candler, Effingham and parts of Tattnall and Emanuel counties.

The candidates will be asked the questions in alternating order and have three minutes to respond to each question. They then will have two minutes each for a closing statement.

The questions will come from the staff of the Statesboro Herald and a selection of questions submitted by email.

If you would like to ask a question, email it to Alford at skip@statesborochamber.com. Not all questions submitted will be asked during the forum.

Following the District 4 forum, candidates in the Republican runoff to become solicitor-general of the Bulloch County State Court, Catherine Sumner Findley and Mark A. Lanier, will come on the Emma Kelly stage and be given four minutes each to tell voters about their backgrounds and their candidacies.

Then, candidates for the non-partisan District 7 seat on the Bulloch County Board of Education, incumbent Heather Mims and challenger Lisa Deloach, will be given four minutes each to tell voters about themselves.

In addition to the live broadcast, the entire forum will be filmed and available to watch on demand on statesboroherald.com Wednesday afternoon.