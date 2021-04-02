By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
'Devotion' needs some more extras in Statesboro
Movie filming more scenes at Statesboro airport next week
A simulated aircraft carrier anchors the sprawling Statesboro set of the filming of the Korean War-era movie 'Devotion' March 19 at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport. - photo by EDDIE LEDBETTER/staff

The Korean War-era film "Devotion" has been filming for several weeks at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, which will continue with a heavy schedule next week. And the movie needs a few more extras to fill specific key background parts of the film.

Casting director Bill Marinella is looking for young men to play marines and pilots, a young woman to play a stand-in for one of the main characters and a young Black man to play a sailor.

"It's an opportunity to be in a movie," he said. "Everybody wants to say at least one time in their life they were in a movie."

The parts will pay at least $154 per 12-hour work day, you must be available to film at the airport for multiple days next week and you must take a COVID test.

Here are the links to apply for the parts:

https://kaast.app/bmc/4-6-2021

https://kaast.app/bmc/4-8-2021

Information about casting for these parts as extras and other upcoming movies that will be filmed in the area also is available at Marinella's Facebook page - Bill Marinella Casting in Savannah.

