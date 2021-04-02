'Devotion' needs some more extras in Statesboro

The Korean War-era film "Devotion" has been filming for several weeks at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, which will continue with a heavy schedule next week. And the movie needs a few more extras to fill specific key background parts of the film.

Casting director Bill Marinella is looking for young men to play marines and pilots, a young woman to play a stand-in for one of the main characters and a young Black man to play a sailor.

"It's an opportunity to be in a movie," he said. "Everybody wants to say at least one time in their life they were in a movie."

The parts will pay at least $154 per 12-hour work day, you must be available to film at the airport for multiple days next week and you must take a COVID test.

Here are the links to apply for the parts:

https://kaast.app/bmc/4-6-2021

https://kaast.app/bmc/4-8-2021

Information about casting for these parts as extras and other upcoming movies that will be filmed in the area also is available at Marinella's Facebook page - Bill Marinella Casting in Savannah.