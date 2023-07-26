Derden: Battle of Brier Creek little known but important part of American Revolution

When the smoke cleared in fields and swampy areas near the confluence of Brier Creek and the Savannah River in what is now Screven County, Georgia, on March 3, 1779, as many as 150 fighters for the cause of American independence lay dead and a reported 277 had been wounded or captured. On the “British,” or Loyalist side, five were dead and 11 wounded.



The Battle of Brier Creek is a little-known moment in Georgia’s little-known part in the Revolutionary War, but the tragically one-sided fight that afternoon played a consequential role in the American Revolutionary War and may have prolonged it, reports John Derden, Ph.D.

Derden, professor emeritus of history at East Georgia State College, was the Bulloch County Historical Society’s guest speaker during its monthly lunchtime meeting July 24 in Statesboro. In addition to summarizing the battle and its place in history, he spoke as an active member of the Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield Association Inc. in support of its plans to preserve the battlefield – now part of the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area near Sylvania – and enhance its educational and memorial functions.

“The American Revolution in Georgia is little known. It’s not talked about a lot,” Derden said. “Even people in Georgia don’t know a whole lot about it. … The Revolution itself is not well known in Georgia, but you know, the Battle of Brier Creek was a very consequential battle in the American Revolution, not just in Georgia, and yet it’s also very little known.”

Southern strategy

At a point when the war had reached a stalemate in New England and the Mid-Atlantic colonies, the British generals turned to a Southern strategy. Hoping to rally support from Loyalists in the Southern colonies, they sent an amphibious force by sea to capture Savannah and marched other British forces north from Florida, which remained a loyal British colony, Derden explained.

Savannah was captured on Dec. 29, 1778, after which the British advanced toward Augusta, capturing it on Feb. 1, 1779. But the British commanding general did not stay there long, beginning a march back south toward Savannah on Feb. 14. That same day, a separate Loyalist militia force was defeated by a Patriot militia in the smaller Battle of Kettle Creek, northwest of Augusta. That victory boosted Patriot morale and raised hopes for the recapture of Savannah.

“The American attitude is that we’ve got the (British) on the run, we’re going to follow them, as we go down the river we’re going to consolidate our forces and we’ve got a chance of taking Savannah back,” Derden said.

So, while Patriot militia units amassed on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, others began to slowly pursue the British back toward Savannah. Gen. John Ashe led a large group of Patriot militia from North Carolina who would become the bulk of the Patriot, or “American” forces at Brier Creek.

A large number of forces on the “British” side in the battle were actually Loyalists from the colonies, Durden explained.

“There were Americans in every category,” he said. “Most of the soldiers that fought at Brier Creek were Americans – on both sides. A lot of people don’t understand that, but the American Revolution was very much a civil war. Americans were divided over whether they wanted independence or wanted to fight England or not.”

The British forces crossed Brier Creek and destroyed the bridge. Pursuing with perhaps 1,200 or 1,400 Patriots – estimates vary – Ashe had them pass back into the area where the creek and the Savannah River form a peninsula and encamp there to rebuild the bridge. Confident that the British were on the run, Ashe himself crossed the Savannah, either by fording or ferry, since there were no bridges across the river yet, and met other Patriot generals in South Carolina before returning to camp on March 1, Derden said.