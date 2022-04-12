DeLoach joins Statesboro Family Practice

Statesboro Family Practice announces the addition of Dr. Brian DeLoach, MD., a board certified family medicine physician.

DeLoach is a native of Statesboro. He has been the medical director of Georgia Southern University’s Health Services since 2008.

DeLoach graduated from the University of Georgia in 1996 with a Bachelor's degree in Biology and attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Following graduation from medical school in 2000, he completed a Family Medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia Department of Family Medicine. Returning home, DeLoach was in private practice for more than six years before joining Georgia Southern.

DeLoach joined Statesboro Family Practice in late March. He provides routine preventative care, such as well-checks and immunizations, along with the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses and diseases. He sees all ages, from infants to seniors.

DeLoach said he is committed to helping families get and stay healthy.

He is married to the former Holly Stowe, from Clarkston, Ga. They have one son, Mixon, who is in the 8th grade. DeLoach and his family enjoy traveling during their free time, he said.

Statesboro Family Practice is located at 658 Northside Drive East, in Ste. A, in Statesboro.



