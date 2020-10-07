Decline in local COVID testing worries Wynn

While Bulloch County continued a trend on Wednesday of reporting fewer daily cases of COVID-19, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn is concerned a steep drop in the number of people actually being tested may be behind the decline in confirmed cases.

Wynn said the Department of Public Health testing center on Altman Street in Statesboro administrated 924 tests the week of Sept. 7-13. But the number of tests given the week of Sept. 21-27 dropped to 557. Wynn said the East Georgia Health Care site at Luetta Moore Park also is reporting giving fewer tests.

“We must test, trace and isolate to beat this virus,” Wynn said. “Please get tested if you feel you have been exposed or have symptoms. And be sure to get you annual flu shot as soon as possible.”

Wynn also expressed concern Wednesday about an uptick in the average number of tests coming back positive for coronavirus.

“The 7-day moving average positivity rate for Bulloch County has ticked up from 5% on October 4th to 5.9% today,” he said. “We need to remain vigilant and continue CDC and Public Health guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

Bulloch County had six new cases reported Wednesday and has now recorded 2,940 COVID cases, which have resulted in 28 deaths and 133 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

In his report Wednesday, Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for nine patients, with three patients on ventilators. Wednesday marked the first day since June 27 that East Georgia was treating fewer than 10 COVID patients.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 125 people with probable COVID-19 and 133 with confirmed cases, he said. EMS has not transported any probable or confirmed COVID patients since Sept. 29.

Georgia reported 1,554 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 326,142. Georgia reported 32 deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 7,259.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 211,492 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,533,976 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.





Bulloch schools

Bulloch County Schools recorded no new cases among students and staff Wednesday and now has had a total of 97 COVID cases since Aug. 17. Through Wednesday, only four additional staff members or students have been placed under quarantine this week. The school system had 64 new quarantines last week, which was the fewest in a single week since schools opened on Aug. 17.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the Board of Education will take up further discussion of guidance regarding quarantine rules. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the William James Educational Complex.





Local colleges

For the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, Georgia Southern University reported 12 total cases — 11 self-reported and one university-confirmed. Ten of the cases were on the Statesboro campus. It marked the fifth consecutive week of a decline in cases.

GS will report again on Monday, Oct. 12.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, East Georgia State College reported five new, self-reported cases of COVID-19. Three of those cases were on the Statesboro campus. The college has had a total of 83 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported two COVID cases on its Bulloch County campus the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4. The college has had a total of 32 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.

OTC will report again on Monday, Oct. 12.





Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.



