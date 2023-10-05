Deadline is Tuesday to register to vote in November city election

Tuesday, Oct. 10, is the deadline to register to vote in a Nov. 7 city election, if you’re not currently registered, or to update your address or other information related to voting. One council district in Statesboro, District 2, will have an election. So will Brooklet and Register.

Local voters can register or update their information in-person during regular business hours at the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration office in the County Annex, 113 N. Main St., Suite 201, Statesboro. Voters and would-be voters can check their registration, and also register to vote or update their registration, online at the statewide My Voter Page, https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Statesboro City Council District 2 has a race between incumbent council member Paulette Chavers and challenger Lawton Sack. On Election Day, Nov. 7, this district will vote at a new polling place, in the community building at Luetta Moore Park, 585 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. No other Statesboro districts will have elections, since Ginny Hendley Rushing has no opposition to be the new council member from District 3, and incumbent member Shari Barr is unopposed in District 5.

In-person early voting will be held 0ct. 16-Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the elections office area of the County Annex.

Register, where all council seats are voted town-wide, has one race, between Richard Cannady and Melanie Lynn Nessmith for currently vacant Council Seat 5. Seat 1 incumbent Tonya Boyd and Seat 4 incumbent Alfred L. Jones are unopposed. If they vote on Nov. 7, Register voters will vote at the town’s polling place, 33 Foster Road, Register. But if they vote early, they will vote in Statesboro at the County Annex.

Brooklet has a town-wide race for City Council Post 1 among candidates Seth Cannon, Melanie Garcia and Hubert Keith Roughton. That is the seat being vacated by Nicky Gwinnett, now unopposed to be Brooklet’s next mayor. Incumbent Council Member Bradley Anderson is unopposed for re-election to Post 2. Both Election Day voting and early voting are held within Brooklet.

Portal will have no actual city election. All three incumbents – Portal Mayor Billy Boggs and council members Roy Johnson and Delina Woods, qualified without opposition. So they were deemed to have voted for themselves, and Portal’s election has been cancelled.