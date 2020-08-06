Dawn Cheney named Employee of the Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Dawn Cheney, Infection Control Practitioner for the hospital, its Employee of the Month for July.



Cheney has been employed at EGRMC since 2014.

Here is an excerpt from her nomination form: “Since the start of the global pandemic, Dawn has shown her commitment to all of the staff here at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She has demonstrated the 'Standards of Behavior' that our hospital embodies:

Safety – This has been foremost on Dawn's mind since the beginning of COVID-19. She has researched and gone above and beyond to make sure that all of our staff, visitors, and patients are as safe as possible.

Attitude – Dawn has shown grace and a wonderful sense of professionalism and calm during this trying time.

Communication – She has made sure to be available to all staff from the start of this pandemic. Before beginning an on-call rotation for COVID-19, Dawn was handling 24/7. She did this without reservation; she feels this is her job and why she is here.

Responsiveness – Dawn has made sure to keep everyone in the loop and has been able to successfully meet the needs of the hospital.

Sense of ownership & commitment to fellow workers – None of us would have ever thought we would have a global pandemic come into our community and our hospital. Dawn has taken on this challenge so professionally, with her main focus and priority on safety: how to safely care for our patients, and how to keep our staff safe.

"Dawn has helped to lead our hospital with grace, and has kept safety first and foremost in her mind. I think she should be recognized for her amazing, tireless work during this time.

"Thank you, Dawn, for being such an amazing Infection Preventionist. I would not have wanted to go through this global pandemic with anyone other than you at our side."

"We congratulate Dawn on this well-deserved honor," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.