Davis Bozeman Johnson Law names new partner

Attorney Roodgine Bray was named recently as the newest partner at Davis Bozeman Johnson Law. The firm has offices in Statesboro, Savannah and Decatur.

Bray, 34, was welcomed into the partnership by attorneys Robert Bozeman, Mawuli Davis, Harold Spence and Francys Johnson at a celebration held at the Commerce Club in Atlanta.

“Attorney Bray’s rise is not just important for our firm, but also for Black women in the legal profession,” said Mawuli Mel Davis, founding partner of the firm.

Former State Bar President Patrice Perkins Hooker, who was the first Black and only the third woman to serve as president of the State Bar of Georgia in its 50-year history when she was sworn into that office in June 2014, said:

“Take your rightful place as a partner without equivocation because you earned it.”

According to the American Bar Association’s “Profile of the Profession,” the percentage of Black attorneys actually decreased slightly from 4.8% in 2011 to 4.7% this year – far lower than the more than 13% of total Americans who are Black. Law firm leadership is overwhelmingly white and male. The percentage of Black women in partners in law firms is just 3%.

The evening affair felt more like a family reunion than a law firm function.

“After almost two years of a global pandemic and historic racial upheaval, the African American legal community needed a night like this to say ‘thank you’ to those who paved the way for a group of young, gifted and Black lawyers to imagine building a community-centered and liberation-minded law firm with statewide reach,” said Francys Johnson, who is based in Statesboro. “Attorney Bray represents the best of us,” he said.



