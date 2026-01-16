Daughter of a legend honors MLK — Karla Redding-Andrews urges all to 'Remember the Dream'

An address Thursday evening at Georgia Southern University continued a series of events in the coming days that will honor the life, legacy and enduring impact of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Karla Redding-Andrews, a 1985 Georgia Southern alumna and daughter of the late Otis Redding, delivered the MLK keynote address Thursday inside the Performing Arts Center on the GS Campus.

Highlighted by the annual parade in downtown Statesboro, the Bulloch County NAACP invites the entire community to join in the events honoring Dr. King.

The Gospel Choir and Jazz Ensemble at Georgia Southern University close out the program with a rousing spiritual during the "Celebrations: Remember the Dream" keynote event. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2026 MLK Parade is set for Monday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. in downtown Statesboro.

The 2026 parade theme — “Dream with hope. Believe in the community. Lead with purpose.” — reflects Dr. King’s call for unity, service and purposeful leadership. The event brings together residents from all backgrounds to honor his vision through celebration, remembrance and service.

To start the multi-day celebration of Dr. King, “Behold the Dreamer” was performed at the Averitt Center Wednesday. The inspirational performance is designed to set the tone for a week of reflection and action.

Next, the MLK Jr. Community Breakfast is set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Georgia Southern University inside the Williams Center. Community members are invited to share a meal honoring Dr. King’s message and support local youth initiatives at the same time.

The guest speaker is Lt. General Leslie C. Smith, a retired United States Army lieutenant general who last served as the 66th Inspector General of the United States Army and currently serves as the Carter Chair for leadership at Georgia Southern. Tickets are $30 and payable through paypal@ BullochNAACP.

The Jan. 19 parade will feature marching bands, elected officials, community organizations, local businesses, churches and colorful floats – all showcasing creativity and pride in the spirit of justice that Dr. King championed.

The parade route will begin at East Olliff Street and North Main Street, continue through downtown Statesboro, turn onto West Main Street, and conclude at Luetta Moore Park, where an awards ceremony will immediately follow.

Awards will be presented for best overall float (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) based on originality, theme incorporation, special effects and overall appeal.

Immediately following the parade, the MLK Jr. Observance Service will take place at 1 p.m. at Elm Street Church of God in Statesboro. The service will offer a time of worship, remembrance, and a commitment to the principles of justice, peace and social justice that Dr. King championed. The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson.



