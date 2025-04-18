By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Dancing to The Breakfast Club downtown
The Breakfast Club had folks dancing in the streets during the second 2025 Downtown Live concert Thursday on the East Main St. stage.
Like the past two years, the free concerts are being held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past two years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.
The remaining Downtown Live 2025 schedule: May 22 – The Royals. May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com