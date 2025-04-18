Dancing to The Breakfast Club downtown

The Breakfast Club had folks dancing in the streets during the second 2025 Downtown Live concert Thursday on the East Main St. stage.

Like the past two years, the free concerts are being held on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. Thousands of area residents have come out the past two years to enjoy the sounds and the fun.

The remaining Downtown Live 2025 schedule: May 22 – The Royals. May 29 – Liquid Pleasure. June 12 – We Got The Beat. June 26 – Kids Superfly Tribute Band closes out the 2025 series. Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Guitarist Davay Ray, right, and drummer Kevin of 80s tribute band The Breakfast Club take center stage as the sun sets over Main Street during Downtown Live on Thursday, April 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Melanie Skordensky of Reidsville sings along with a Madonna song offered up by The Breakfast Club band during Downtown Live on Thursday, April 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Janice Smith, left, enjoys some barbecue and fellowship with Adrian Hobbs, center, and Demita Hubbard during Downtown Live on Thursday, April 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Briar Akins, 3, enjoys a refreshing drink and a splash in a puddle on East Main St. as 80s tribute band The Breakfast Club entertains during Downtown Live on Thursday, April 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Singer and keyboardist Collen with The Breakfast Club brings back the sounds of the 1980s during Downtown Live on Thursday, April 17. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





