DAISY winners at EGRMC

Sabrina Kennedy, R.N., and Daphne Wiggins, R.N., were honored with the most recent DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse at EGRMC for just over two years, Sabrina Kennedy received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and patients in the Emergency Department.

One nominator describes Kennedy as, “very sweet and accommodating. She was attentive and explained everything in any way she could to make us feel more at home.”

Another patient advocate added, “She did everything to make our mother comfortable. She took time with her making us feel like she was the most important person in her day. She has a very cheerful personality which makes a big difference in any emergency room.” Daphne Wiggins is pictured with the patient nominator Jordan Wilburn and baby Oliver. Women's Pavilion support staff and EGRMC Chief Nursing Operator, Marie Burdett.

Daphne Wiggins, a nurse at EGRMC for over 15 years, also received multiple nominations for the award, including co-workers and patients in the Women’s Pavilion.

One patient, Jordan Wilburn, wrote, “Daphne was an absolute superhero during my recent labor and delivery at EGRMC. She exemplified the extraordinary strengths and skills needed in the nursing profession, especially in labor and delivery. It was her compassion combined with quick thinking, and clear, calm communication that made my experience in the Women's Pavilion such a positive one.

“As my nurse, the shift charge nurse and Hurricane lan looming, Daphne took the time to talk with me and my husband, ease my concerns, was warm, patient and went above and beyond to help us. Daphne was there supporting me and even came to check on us the next day. Nurses like Daphne are angels in disguise and I will never forget how incredible my delivery at EGRMC was because of her and the rest of your amazing team!”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be among the hospital systems participating in The DAISY Award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.

“We are pleased to honor Sabrina and Daphne with this award, and we thank both of them for the safe, compassionate care they give to all of their patients at EGRMC.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.



