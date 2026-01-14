Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon, LLP names Rhett Hickman partner

Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, & Cannon, Certified Public Accounting and Business Advisors, announced Wednesday that Rhett Hickman was named a partner with the firm.

A Double Eagle graduate of Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting and Master of Accounting, Hickman joined the firm in 2014 after 10 years in the banking industry and practicing in the Statesboro office.

Hickman is involved in various organizations in the Statesboro community, including the GS School of Accountancy Advisory Council, the United Way of Southeast Georgia and the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce.

He is married to Rebecca Hickman and they have two sons, Liam and Landon. The Hickman’s are members of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

The partners of Dabbs, Hickman, Hill & Cannon, LLP stated:

“Rhett provides a wealth of experience in various aspects of our profession and has an unconditional commitment to our clients and the firm. We look forward to having Rhett continue to advocate and advise on behalf of our clients. He is an outstanding addition to our firm’s leadership as we continue to grow and provide professional services that will exceed the expectations of the businesses and individuals we represent.”