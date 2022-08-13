Cypress Lake intersection traffic light going up

After months of delays, the long-awaited traffic light at the intersection of Cypress Lake Road and the 301 Bypass/Veterans Memorial Parkway soon will be operational.

County Engineer Brad Deal said Friday the signal is “tentatively” expected to be activated on Aug. 31.

From 2013 to 2019 the intersection was the scene of 79 vehicle crashes, including 33 with injuries and one with a fatality, according to information from a Georgia DOT database.

After years of complaints from the community that the intersection needed a traffic light to improve safety, Bulloch County commissioners approved a bid for the light and other changes to the intersection in September 2020. However, holdups due to meeting electrical transmission line standards from Georgia Power, and other factors, forced completion of the project past several deadlines. Above, work crews are shown earlier this week preparing to install the actual traffic lights at the intersection.