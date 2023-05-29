Crowley: Think of their lives, not death

Delivering this year’s Memorial Day address in downtown Statesboro, Vietnam War combat veteran Phil Crowley urged people to think of life, not death. But he also spoke passionately of how the losses of life did not end on the battlefield, since Agent Orange and suicide have shortened the lives of veterans he knew.



Crowley wore his biker vest – he’s vice president of the Statesboro Blues Chapter of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club – with a tie as he delivered the keynote address Monday at the observance hosted by American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, of which he’s also a member. Most ground-level seats in the theater were filled, as attendance appears to be rebounding after the pandemic years. An unusual number of motorcycles were parked along East Main Street, and the Legion offered everyone burgers and hot dogs at the post on Rucker Lane after the 11 a.m. program.

“Those who have been personally affected by war understand and appreciate this day of remembrance. But what should we say to those who sincerely honor this day?” Crowley asked. “Happy Memorial Day’? I think not. That’s not fitting. ‘I’m sorry for your loss’ may be more appropriate.”

“And what would the fallen soldier want from their comrades and the rest of the country on this day?” he continued, and answered with a quote from an 1884 Memorial Day speech by Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.:

“Our dead brothers still live for us, and bid us think of life, not death – of life to which in their youth they lent the passion and joy of the spring. …”

“The American soldier who gave his or her life for U.S. citizens to enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness won’t be telling us how to observe this day,” Crowley said. “But I believe that Holmes’ proposition to ‘think of life, not death’ would honor the fallen soldier.”





Combat veteran

Crowley, a Statesboro native, graduated from Statesboro High School in 1966, joined the U.S. Army in 1967, and stayed in until 1970. He arrived in Vietnam in 1968, just as the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong launched the Tet Offensive, which resulted in a large number of casualties for U.S. and South Vietnamese forces.

He served with Headquarters Battery 6th Battalion, 14th Artillery in Pleiku. Remote field batteries maintained 175mm and 8-inch self-propelled guns. As battalion armorer, he spent more than half his one-year tour of duty traveling to the batteries with convoys through areas where enemy forces were active.

Crowley served on search-and-destroy patrols along with 4th Infantry Division soldiers who were assigned to the remote batteries, and hitched many rides on helicopters, including one that was shot down, according to a brief biographical summary. But he didn’t talk about those things Monday.





A personal turn

Instead, when he took a “personal” turn midway through his speech, it was to talk about friends – brothers and sisters he called them – who died in combat and others who have died since of war-related causes.

“Many didn’t volunteer. Yet none shirked or ducked their obligations as citizens. … And they didn’t go for the love of war and fighting,” he has said. “They answered their nation’s call because they wanted to protect a nation which has given them – and us – so much.”

He said nothing has changed today as “more Americans step forward to say, ‘I’m ready to serve…’”

“A lot of you veterans in the audience young and old know the pain of losing a comrade in battle,” Crowley said. “The pain and memory haunts us each and every day and night. …”