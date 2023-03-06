Crime Report - 6/3/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tramaine Alronto Nunnally, 39, H St., Brunswick – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Darnell Denonne Hendley, 26, Mesa Road, McDonough – Bench warrant/felony.

Stoney Lee Foster, 60, Pulaski Road – Simple assault.

Statesboro Police Department

Andre Ferguson, 57, North Main St. – Simple battery, disorderly conduct.

Lataka Shaenea Hayton, 41, North Main St. – Battery, disorderly conduct.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Abdur Raheem Ali Mohammad, 42, East Main St. – Simple battery.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Travis Jamine Moore, 22, Sea View Drive, Leesburg, Fla. – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon or first offender, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Andrea Monique Nabriat, 40, Cross Tree Court, Augusta – Giving false name, birth date or address to law enforcement officers, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Chauncey O’Neal Williams, 52, Brannen Pond Road, Brooklet – DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, tire requirements, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

MAG DAVIS ROAD – Complainant said he has received 40-50 unwanted text messages from his ex-wife in the past week. He said he has told her multiple times to stop and even gave her an email to contact him. He said she threatened to call police because she said he stole his son’s shirt. Complainant was advised of possible remedies.

KYLE SORREL ROAD – A report of an abandoned vehicle was called in and vehicle was found in a ditch.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said he purchased $700 worth of Ebay gift cards at an area store. He said he was unable to retrieve the funds from the cards after he purchased them. Complainant said he contacted Ebay and advised them the funds from the card before he did. He was asked by Ebay to file a report for documentation.

INTERSTATE 16/HIGHWAY 67 – A medical call was made of a man possibly having an allergic reaction. First responders said the man told them he parked his car on the interstate and walked to a nearby store to call in his possible reaction. He was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The store owners were informed of the man’s situation and they said it was OK to leave his car where it was.

NEVILS-DENMARK ROAD – Complainant said a man with several bags was asking her repeatedly for a ride in the back of her pickup. She told him she was on the way to pick up her children and then had to go to the hospital to visit her father, so she couldn’t do it. Complainant said he kept asking her.

OLD GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said she thought she was applying for a job via the Tik-Tok app. She said she gave the interviewer her Georgia driver’s license number, her Social Security number and credit card information. She said she then realized it was a scam. Complainant said the scammer paid off a credit card. Added the funds back and opened at bank account in her name.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(May 22-28)

Rural county intake — 14 adult dogs; three adult cats.

City of Statesboro — Three adult dogs and two puppies; two adult cats and one kitten.

Adopted — Three adult dogs and five puppies; two adult cats.

Rescued — One adult cat.

Reclaimed — Two puppies.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — None.

Fees collected — $557.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls May 22-28)

Portal – Six medical response calls; one structure fire; two accidents with injuries.

Register – Six medical response calls; one hazmat call; one brush fire; one accident with injuries; four structure fires; three vehicle fires.

Nevils – Five medical response calls; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one hazmat call; one miscellaneous fire call; two structure fires.

Stilson – Six medical response calls; one vehicle fire; two fire alarms; one structure fire.

Brooklet – 24 medical response calls; five fire alarms; two structure fires; one vehicle fire; one hazmat call; two accidents with injuries.

Leefield – Two medical response calls.

Clito – Four medical response calls; one structure fire.

Highway 24 – Three medical response calls; two structure fires; two accidents with injuries; one hazmat call.

Akins Anderson – One medical response call; one accident with injuries; one structure fire; one vehicle fire.

Sandy Creek – One medical response call; one structure fire.

Pulaski Road – One medical response call; one hazmat call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Nine calls Thursday.

Metter Police Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 44 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Thursday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch County – One call Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 24 medical calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – 13 medical calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – 10 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 75 calls Thursday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Thursday.

Bryan County 911 – Four calls Thursday.

Department of Transportation – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other Agencies – One call Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy