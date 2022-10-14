Crime Report 10/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Leonard Shipman, 59, West Main St. – Possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jarvis Shermaine Mosley, 39, Roswell Road, Marietta – Theft by conversion/felony, two charges deposit account fraud/bad checks out of state bank.

Statesboro Police Department

Ayesha Victoria O’Neal, 17, Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro – Disorderly conduct.

Clinton Clayton Wilson, 62, Carmel Drive – Theft by conversion/felony.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls October 6-13)

Portal – Six medical response calls; three fire alarm calls; one vehicle fire; two rescue calls; one brush/grass fire; one miscellaneous fire call.

Register – Four medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one medical call; two fire alarm calls.

Nevils – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm call.

Bay – One medical response calls; one vehicle fire.

Stilson –Four medical response calls.

Brooklet – 19 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one vehicle fire call; one fire alarm call; one brush/grass fire.

Leefield – One medical response call.

Clito – Two medical response calls; two fire alarm calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department –Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 36 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 42 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Columbia County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agency – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy