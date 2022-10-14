Crime Report 10/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Phillip Leonard Shipman, 59, West Main St. – Possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, possession and use of drug related objects.
Jarvis Shermaine Mosley, 39, Roswell Road, Marietta – Theft by conversion/felony, two charges deposit account fraud/bad checks out of state bank.
Statesboro Police Department
Ayesha Victoria O’Neal, 17, Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro – Disorderly conduct.
Clinton Clayton Wilson, 62, Carmel Drive – Theft by conversion/felony.
Bulloch County Fire Department
(Incident calls October 6-13)
Portal – Six medical response calls; three fire alarm calls; one vehicle fire; two rescue calls; one brush/grass fire; one miscellaneous fire call.
Register – Four medical response calls; one vehicle fire; one medical call; two fire alarm calls.
Nevils – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm call.
Bay – One medical response calls; one vehicle fire.
Stilson –Four medical response calls.
Brooklet – 19 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one vehicle fire call; one fire alarm call; one brush/grass fire.
Leefield – One medical response call.
Clito – Two medical response calls; two fire alarm calls.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Wednesday.
Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department –Three calls Wednesday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – 36 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS – One accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS – Five medical calls Wednesday.
Other Agencies
911 hang-ups – 42 calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Columbia County 911 – One call Wednesday.
Other agency – One call Wednesday.
— compiled by Jim Healy